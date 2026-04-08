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India and Bangladesh: Building Bridges Beyond Diplomatic Tensions

During a pivotal meeting, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and overcome past diplomatic tensions. They agreed on constructive engagement, and explored avenues for deepening cooperation, with a focus on regional and global developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:41 IST
India and Bangladesh: Building Bridges Beyond Diplomatic Tensions
S Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the desire for constructive engagement with Bangladesh during a significant meeting with the country's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman. The conversation marked a crucial step towards improving bilateral relations after a period of diplomatic tension under Bangladesh's previous interim government.

The discussions focused on forging a new path of cooperation and strengthening ties between the two neighboring countries. Both sides reviewed regional and global developments, reinforcing their commitment to stay in close contact to enhance collaboration in various sectors.

Addressing pending issues, the ministers also discussed bilateral mechanisms to explore deeper partnerships. Additional official meetings are planned to further facilitate this progress. Meanwhile, India's assurance to ease visas, especially for medical and business purposes, was welcomed by Bangladesh.

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