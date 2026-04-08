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In call with Trump, Turkey's Erdogan warns against sabotage of peace bid 

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:46 IST
In call with Trump, Turkey's Erdogan warns against sabotage of peace bid 
  • Country:
  • Turkey

​Turkish ‌President Tayyip Erdogan ​said in a ‌phone call with U.S. President Donald ‌Trump that no opportunity ‌should be given for the ceasefire ⁠process with ​Iran ⁠to be sabotaged, his ⁠office said on ​Wednesday.

It quoted Erdogan ⁠as saying that the ⁠two-week "window ​of opportunity" must be very ⁠well utilised for ⁠a ⁠permanent peace agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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