In call with Trump, Turkey's Erdogan warns against sabotage of peace bid
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:46 IST
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Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump that no opportunity should be given for the ceasefire process with Iran to be sabotaged, his office said on Wednesday.
It quoted Erdogan as saying that the two-week "window of opportunity" must be very well utilised for a permanent peace agreement.
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