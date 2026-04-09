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Netanyahu's Strategic Stance: Ceasefire Not the End of Iran Conflict

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has declared the current ceasefire with Iran as a temporary pause, asserting Israel's commitment to its objectives against Tehran, particularly concerning enriched uranium. Despite opposition claims of failure, Netanyahu emphasizes the ceasefire's coordination with the US and Israel's readiness to resume fighting, maintaining strong US-Israel relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-04-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 00:08 IST
Netanyahu's Strategic Stance: Ceasefire Not the End of Iran Conflict
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In a statement on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the current two-week ceasefire with Iran should not be seen as an end to the conflict but rather a temporary pause. Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to achieving Israel's military and political objectives against Iran, particularly concerning its enriched uranium.

Amid opposition criticism, Netanyahu defended the ceasefire, explaining it was coordinated with the United States, not a result of external pressures. He asserted that the Israeli military remains ready to resume operations if necessary, highlighting that both Israel and the US are aligned on this strategic stance.

Despite challenges, Netanyahu reassured the public of strong US-Israel relations, dismissing claims of diplomatic tension. The ceasefire follows intense military operations targeting Iranian and Hezbollah positions, impacting the geopolitical dynamics in the Gulf region and affecting global oil markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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