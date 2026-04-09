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Tensions Flare as Trump Considers NATO Withdrawal Over Iran Conflict

In a high-stakes meeting, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte meets President Trump to address tensions over the Iran war. Trump's threat to exit NATO follows the alliance's reluctance to address the Strait of Hormuz crisis. U.S. Congress passed a law in 2023 preventing withdrawal without approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2026 02:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 02:56 IST
Tensions Flare as Trump Considers NATO Withdrawal Over Iran Conflict
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  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte held a critical meeting on Wednesday addressing escalating tensions between the United States and the military alliance over the conflict with Iran.

Trump, who has long criticized NATO, suggested the U.S. might leave the alliance, especially after member countries ignored his requests to aid in reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

As the U.S. and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire, discussions focused on pacifying Trump's frustrations, with legal restrictions barring unilateral departure from NATO being a major point of debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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