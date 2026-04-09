Tensions Flare as Trump Considers NATO Withdrawal Over Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte held a critical meeting on Wednesday addressing escalating tensions between the United States and the military alliance over the conflict with Iran.

Trump, who has long criticized NATO, suggested the U.S. might leave the alliance, especially after member countries ignored his requests to aid in reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

As the U.S. and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire, discussions focused on pacifying Trump's frustrations, with legal restrictions barring unilateral departure from NATO being a major point of debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)