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The Ceasefire Gamble: Trump, Iran, and the Unstable Strait of Hormuz

The U.S.-Iran ceasefire, declared a victory by President Trump, has left Iran with control over the Strait of Hormuz, leveraging power over global energy markets. Analysts warn that the ceasefire may not resolve underlying conflicts, risking further instability and raising global economic stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 03:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 03:02 IST
The Ceasefire Gamble: Trump, Iran, and the Unstable Strait of Hormuz
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After nearly six weeks of conflict, President Donald Trump claims victory in the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Yet, the agreement highlights Iran's entrenched power, controlling the strategic Strait of Hormuz and exerting influence over global energy markets and regional neighbors.

Despite the ceasefire, analysts, including Middle East scholar Fawaz Gerges, critique the war as a strategic miscalculation that transformed the region's geopolitical landscape. Iran, while economically strained, retains strong regional influence and military capabilities via alliances with militias and control of critical waterways.

Future talks between U.S. and Iranian officials are anticipated, but experts like Ebtesam Al-Ketbi warn that failing to address core issues regarding Iran's military capabilities and regional dynamics could lead to further escalations rather than peace. Gulf states remain wary of Iran's expanded leverage over Hormuz, signaling significant global ramifications.

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