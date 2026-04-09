Macron Urges Ceasefire Inclusion for Lebanon Amid Escalating Strikes

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged for Lebanon to be included in the ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The call comes as intense Israeli strikes have hit Beirut, raising concerns over the conflict's expansion. Macron emphasized the importance of this inclusion for the ceasefire's credibility.

The U.S. and Iran had agreed on a temporary halt to hostilities, yet Israel's recent attacks on Lebanon have resulted in substantial casualties, exacerbating the volatile situation. Macron communicated with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump, advocating for Lebanon's inclusion as essential to a sustainable peace.

Amid rising tensions, Macron highlighted the necessity for any ceasefire to address Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional policy. Meanwhile, he condemned the indiscriminate nature of Israel's strikes and reinforced France's commitment to supporting Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)