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Weather Woes Delay Modi's West Bengal Campaign Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign in West Bengal faced delays due to adverse weather conditions. Heavy rain in Haldia caused a two-hour postponement, impacting the schedule of his planned election rallies. The rally is significant for BJP, trying to maintain its influence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:39 IST
Weather Woes Delay Modi's West Bengal Campaign Rally
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi experienced a two-hour delay due to inclement weather as he arrived in West Bengal to commence his election campaign rallies.

Heavy rainfall in southern Bengal, including Kolkata, resulted in a sludge-filled helipad in Haldia, contributing to the delay. Weather conditions are expected to improve as per the meteorological department.

The delay is anticipated to disrupt the schedule for Modi's subsequent rallies in Asansol and Suri, key regions for BJP's influence, led by Suvendu Adhikari. The campaign is pivotal in challenging the TMC's hold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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