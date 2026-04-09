Cheng Li-wun's Peace Mission: Seeking Calm Amidst Rising Tensions
Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of Taiwan's Kuomintang party, makes a plea for peace in Shanghai, criticizing escalating military actions. Her visit aims to ease tensions as ties with China worsen, despite backlash from Taipei government members over her absence during crucial defense budget discussions.
Cheng Li-wun, the Kuomintang chairwoman, has urged peace amid mounting military tensions during her visit to Shanghai. Her remarks highlight a desire to replace the militaristic postures with peaceful coexistence between Taiwan and China.
In her speech, Cheng reflected on historical symbolism, suggesting that 'birds, not missiles' should occupy the skies, emphasizing nature's peaceful intent. Her statements were broadcast live, showcasing a call for peace resonant with both ancient wisdom and contemporary realities.
In Taipei, Cheng faced criticism for boycotting crucial defense budget talks. Despite advocating for peace, Taiwan remains under scrutiny as China ups its military presence. Questions linger about a scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Cheng continues her mission.
ALSO READ
Papal Peace Mission: Pope Leo's Transformational Journey Across Africa
Taiwan's Defense Budget Debate: A Stand for Peace Through Strength
France Boosts Defense Budgets Amid Global Tensions
Cheng Li-wun's Historic Peace Mission to China Amidst Military Tensions
Taiwan's Opposition Leader on Historic Peace Mission to China Amid Rising Tensions