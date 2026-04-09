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Controversial Appointments: Romania's New Chief Prosecutors Stir Corruption Concerns

Romania's President Nicusor Dan appointed seven chief prosecutors, sparking concerns over the country's anti-corruption efforts. Appointments include Cristina Chiriac, opposed by civic groups for past controversies. The appointments, lacking judicial regulator support, challenge Romania's battle against graft, drawing criticism from former officials and civil society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:33 IST
Controversial Appointments: Romania's New Chief Prosecutors Stir Corruption Concerns
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On Wednesday, Romania's centrist President Nicusor Dan proceeded with appointing seven chief prosecutors, including their deputies, despite facing opposition from key civil society figures and the nation's top judicial regulator. The move has intensified worries over the diminishing efficacy of Romania's anti-corruption efforts.

Cristina Chiriac's appointment as the prosecutor general has been particularly controversial. Criticism comes from civic groups and investigative journalists who allege she once concealed evidence regarding sexual abuse by a convicted bishop, accusations Chiriac denies. President Dan emphasized the need for prosecuting units to expedite their operations to meet public expectations.

According to Romanian law, the President's appointments of chief judges and prosecutors are based on recommendations by the Justice Minister and reviewed by the judicial regulator CSM. However, the CSM's approval is not obligatory. Justice Minister Radu Marinescu, affiliated with the Social Democrats, maintained his nominees despite lacking CSM backing.

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