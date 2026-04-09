Operation Sindoor: A Paradigm Shift in India's Military Strategy

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi lauded Operation Sindoor as a milestone in India's pursuit of 'domain jointness', marking a crucial development in modern military strategies. Conducted within Pakistan's territory, this operation underscores the importance of integrating multiple operational domains like land, air, maritime, cyber, space, and cognitive in military offensives.

Addressing the 'Ran Samvad' forum, General Dwivedi emphasized that modern warfare transcends geographical boundaries, requiring continuous interaction across diverse domains and stakeholders. Operation Sindoor is cited as an exemplary case study in achieving operational synergies through a comprehensive approach that aligns with contemporary warfare demands.

Challenges persist in synchronizing multi-domain operations while grappling with the complexities of hybrid or grey-zone warfare. Underlining the essential need for 'domain fusion', General Dwivedi expounded on the evolving battlefield, wherein technological integration and human decision-making must harmoniously coexist for effective military command in the digital era.