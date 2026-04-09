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Lobbying, Influence, and Allegiances: Unpacking a Trans-Pacific Commercial Tangle

A lobbying firm led by Donald Trump Jr.'s acquaintance aided a Chinese company's lobbying efforts against a U.S. startup's national security scrutiny request. The U.S. national security body, CFIUS, sided with the Chinese company, leading to concerns about the influence of lobbyists on government decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:47 IST
Lobbying, Influence, and Allegiances: Unpacking a Trans-Pacific Commercial Tangle

A lobbying firm headed by an associate of Donald Trump Jr. played a pivotal role in assisting a Chinese firm in its appeal to a U.S. national security body. The firm, Checkmate, facilitated a meeting for Grand Pharmaceutical Group with CFIUS, steering the national security discussion into commercial territory.

Checkmate, led by Ches McDowell, arranged the meeting amid accusations from U.S. startup FastWave, which sought the removal of the Chinese firm from its investor list over security concerns. The CFIUS ultimately denied FastWave's request, sparking discussions about China's lobbying influence on the Trump administration.

While CFIUS cited non-security related issues for the rejection, skepticism remains about the lobbying role, with calls for transparency in the decision-making process as the U.S. startup battles potential bankruptcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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