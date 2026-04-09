Ceasefire Tensions: Iran Warns Israel Over Hezbollah Strikes

In a bold statement on Thursday, Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf issued a stern warning to Israel regarding its continued strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. According to Qalibaf, any further aggression could incur 'explicit costs and STRONG responses' from Iran.

Qalibaf's message, delivered on social media platform X, aligns with Iranian officials' calls for a ceasefire extension to cover Lebanon. This demand has so far been dismissed by both Israel and the U.S., with both parties denying any breaches of the ceasefire.

Adding a layer of diplomatic intrigue, Qalibaf, is considered a potential negotiator who may engage in discussions with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Islamabad, Pakistan, later this weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)