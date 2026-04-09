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Ceasefire Tensions: Iran Warns Israel Over Hezbollah Strikes

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, warns Israel of 'explicit costs and STRONG responses' if attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon continue. He emphasized the need for a ceasefire despite U.S. and Israeli denials. Discussions may occur with U.S. officials in Islamabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:09 IST
Ceasefire Tensions: Iran Warns Israel Over Hezbollah Strikes
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In a bold statement on Thursday, Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf issued a stern warning to Israel regarding its continued strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. According to Qalibaf, any further aggression could incur 'explicit costs and STRONG responses' from Iran.

Qalibaf's message, delivered on social media platform X, aligns with Iranian officials' calls for a ceasefire extension to cover Lebanon. This demand has so far been dismissed by both Israel and the U.S., with both parties denying any breaches of the ceasefire.

Adding a layer of diplomatic intrigue, Qalibaf, is considered a potential negotiator who may engage in discussions with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Islamabad, Pakistan, later this weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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