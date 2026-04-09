Greenland's Prime Minister Defends National Pride
Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen countered U.S. President Trump's comments labeling Greenland as a 'poorly run piece of ice.' Nielsen emphasized Greenland's pride and commitment to maintaining global order amidst Trump's frustrations with NATO over the Iran crisis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:07 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, reaffirmed the nation's pride and its ambitions to sustain global stability amid recent controversial remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump expressed displeasure with NATO postures as tensions with Iran escalated, pointing out criticisms of NATO's ineffectiveness and repeating unfavorable descriptions of Greenland.
Nielsen rebuffed Trump's comments, portraying Greenland not as the 'poorly run piece of ice' suggested, but as a sovereign nation committed to contributing positively to international dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)