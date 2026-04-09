Greenland's Prime Minister Defends National Pride

Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, reaffirmed the nation's pride and its ambitions to sustain global stability amid recent controversial remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump expressed displeasure with NATO postures as tensions with Iran escalated, pointing out criticisms of NATO's ineffectiveness and repeating unfavorable descriptions of Greenland.

Nielsen rebuffed Trump's comments, portraying Greenland not as the 'poorly run piece of ice' suggested, but as a sovereign nation committed to contributing positively to international dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)