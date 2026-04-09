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BJP's Historic Rising: Kerala Elections Set to Redefine Political Landscape

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar is optimistic about a historic BJP performance in the Kerala Assembly election. In his role as BJP Kerala in-charge, he highlighted the enthusiastic voter turnout, reflecting demand for Modi-style governance. The BJP aims for significant Assembly representation with a robust campaign across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:23 IST
BJP's Historic Rising: Kerala Elections Set to Redefine Political Landscape
Prakash Javadekar
  • Country:
  • India

Confident of making history, Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar expressed optimism about his party's performance in the Kerala Assembly election.

As BJP Kerala in-charge, Javadekar noted the impressive voter turnout which mirrors a desire for Modi-style governance. 'The message is clear: Keralam seeks progress,' he said.

With the election witnessing a voter turnout of 77.45%, the BJP hopes to secure representation in the Assembly, where it previously had none, by contesting in 98 crucial seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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