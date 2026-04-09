BJP's Historic Rising: Kerala Elections Set to Redefine Political Landscape

Confident of making history, Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar expressed optimism about his party's performance in the Kerala Assembly election.

As BJP Kerala in-charge, Javadekar noted the impressive voter turnout which mirrors a desire for Modi-style governance. 'The message is clear: Keralam seeks progress,' he said.

With the election witnessing a voter turnout of 77.45%, the BJP hopes to secure representation in the Assembly, where it previously had none, by contesting in 98 crucial seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)