Spain's Defiant Stance Against US-Israeli Military Campaigns

Spain strongly criticized Israel's military strikes on Lebanon and the broader conflict involving Iran, solidifying its position as a vocal opponent of US and Israeli military actions. In particular, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned the attacks as reckless and a violation of international law.

These actions have further strained Spain's diplomatic relationships, particularly with the United States, as figures within President Donald Trump's MAGA movement push for repercussions against Madrid. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares declared the conflict an assault on civilization, echoing Sanchez's criticism of Trump's actions.

In response to the ongoing hostilities, Spain has restricted its airspace to military aircraft and called for the European Union to reassess its agreements with Israel. The Spanish government's position, while causing friction with some NATO allies, maintains significant domestic support, reflecting a broader anti-war sentiment among the Spanish populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)