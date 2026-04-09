Record Turnout in Kerala: Decisive Polls Signal Political Shifts

In a crucial electoral battle, Kerala recorded a voter turnout of over 78% on Thursday, notably exceeding the 2021 Assembly elections by four percentage points. The increased participation raises questions about which political front will emerge victorious in what has traditionally been a bipolar contest.

Polling across Kerala's 140 constituencies saw a largely peaceful process, marred only by minor technical glitches at a few locations. The Election Commission reported a participation rate of 78.27% by 8 pm, already higher than the previous assembly's 74.06%. With a final tally expected to rise, comparisons are already drawn to historical highs, notably the 80.54% seen in 1987.

Political leaders from different factions offered varied explanations for the surge, linking it to revised electoral rolls, shifting voter behavior, and increased participation by women. Prominent figures like Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leaders cast their votes early, signaling the high stakes involved in shaping Kerala's political and developmental trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)