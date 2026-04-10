NATO Faces Pressure Amid Hormuz Crisis and Shifts in Transatlantic Alliance

NATO Secretary General ​Mark Rutte informed European governments of U.S. President Donald Trump's urgent demand for concrete commitments to secure the Strait of Hormuz, following threats of a U.S. exit from the alliance. Rutte's diplomatic efforts aim to alleviate this crisis, as Trump's critique centered on Europe's reliance on U.S. security guarantees.

The recent tensions, coupled with earlier disputes like Trump's Greenland acquisition remarks, underscore the challenges facing NATO. Despite a temporary ceasefire in Iran, discord persists within the alliance. European allies are willing to support U.S. efforts in Hormuz, contingent upon a peace settlement with Iran.

France, Britain, and other countries are preparing plans to reopen Hormuz, but consensus within NATO remains crucial. Rutte emphasized a transformation within the alliance, with Europe assuming a greater defense role. The current geopolitical landscape demands action, balancing U.S. expectations and Europe's strategic interests.