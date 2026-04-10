Record-Breaking LA28 Olympic Ticket Sales & Nationwide Developments

As global ticket sales for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics commence, organizers report a record-setting initial local presale. This heightened demand comes despite concerns over prices and availability. The LA28 organizers are counting on private revenue to fund the Games.

Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers are preparing to vote on a significant aviation safety reform bill next week. This legislation comes after a tragic collision in 2025 and aims to install collision-prevention technologies on military aircraft by 2031.

In other political news, U.S. House Republicans have blocked a Democratic proposal to curb President Trump's military actions against Iran, reflecting ongoing tensions in Congress over presidential war powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)