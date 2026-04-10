Escalating Tensions: Israel's Criticism of Pakistan's Defence Minister
Israel has condemned remarks by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, which called for Israel's destruction and labeled it as a 'curse for humanity'. The controversy arises amid Pakistan's role as a mediator in peace talks between the US and Iran, casting doubt on its neutrality.
- Country:
- Israel
In a rising diplomatic confrontation, Israel has vehemently criticized remarks made by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, which advocated for Israel's annihilation and labeled the nation as a 'curse for humanity'.
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office expressed profound concern about these statements, highlighting the untenable nature of such rhetoric from a government that positions itself as a neutral facilitator for peace negotiations.
This incident has emerged at a critical juncture as Pakistan hosts peace talks between the US and Iran, with Israel questioning its role as a balanced mediator. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar denounced Asif's comments as 'blatant antisemitic blood libels'.