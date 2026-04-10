Arson Attack on CPI(M) Rebel Supporter's Home Sparks Investigation
A house of a CPI(M) rebel candidate's supporter was attacked in Payyannur, with unidentified individuals setting a car on fire. Allegations point to CPI(M) workers, as tensions rise following recent elections. The police have launched an investigation, examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 10-04-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 09:12 IST
- Country:
- India
A house associated with a supporter of a CPI(M) rebel candidate was the target of an attack in Payyannur, according to police sources on Friday.
The incident saw a parked car set aflame, with allegations pointing toward CPI(M) workers. This follows a tense election period in the local constituencies.
Authorities stated that an investigation is underway, scrutinizing CCTV footage for potential leads on the unidentified perpetrators responsible for this act of arson.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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