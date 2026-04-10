PM Modi Rallies for BJP's Development Agenda in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that support for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) development agenda is surging in West Bengal, following a vibrant roadshow in Asansol ahead of the region's upcoming Assembly elections.

In a social media post, Modi emphasized the enthusiasm displayed by attendees and asserted that the state is in favor of the BJP's vision over the Trinamool Congress (TMC). During a public rally, Modi pinpointed April 23 as a crucial decision day for the state's future, accusing the TMC of community-targeted intimidation and asserting the BJP's commitment to ensuring security and prosperity for West Bengal's residents.

The Prime Minister further criticized the ruling party, declaring that the 'sins' of the TMC have reached a tipping point and advocating for a 'double-engine' BJP government to spearhead a new developmental era post-elections. In tandem, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to launch the BJP's manifesto, titled 'Sankalp Patra', which promises to liberate Bengal from the TMC's authoritative governance. The state assembly elections are slated for April 23 and April 29, with results to be announced on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)