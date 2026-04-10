Nitish Kumar's Transition: From Bihar to Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations and best wishes to Nitish Kumar on his oath-taking as a Member of the Rajya Sabha. Modi praised Kumar as one of the nation's seasoned leaders, highlighting his efforts in good governance and development in Bihar.

The Prime Minister expressed pleasure at Kumar's return to Parliament, underscoring his veteran experience as a former Union Minister, which is expected to uplift the House's standing. Modi's message, posted on X, acknowledged Kumar's significant contributions and wished him success in his new term.

Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha fulfills his goal to serve in every legislative body across India, marking a pivotal change in Bihar's politics. After resigning from the Bihar Council, his transition to the upper house signals a restructuring of state leadership as BJP prepares for future challenges.