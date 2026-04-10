Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Transition: From Bihar to Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Modi congratulates Nitish Kumar on his new role as a Rajya Sabha member. Kumar's political acumen is recognized as he moves from Bihar's power corridors to a national platform. His transition marks a shift in Bihar's political dynamics and reflects his extensive legislative track record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:24 IST
Nitish Kumar's Transition: From Bihar to Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/X/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations and best wishes to Nitish Kumar on his oath-taking as a Member of the Rajya Sabha. Modi praised Kumar as one of the nation's seasoned leaders, highlighting his efforts in good governance and development in Bihar.

The Prime Minister expressed pleasure at Kumar's return to Parliament, underscoring his veteran experience as a former Union Minister, which is expected to uplift the House's standing. Modi's message, posted on X, acknowledged Kumar's significant contributions and wished him success in his new term.

Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha fulfills his goal to serve in every legislative body across India, marking a pivotal change in Bihar's politics. After resigning from the Bihar Council, his transition to the upper house signals a restructuring of state leadership as BJP prepares for future challenges.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Bust Expired Goods Racket at Kapashera Border

Delhi Police Bust Expired Goods Racket at Kapashera Border

 India
2
Diplomatic Moves: Russian Envoy Visits U.S. Amidst Peace Deal Speculations

Diplomatic Moves: Russian Envoy Visits U.S. Amidst Peace Deal Speculations

 Global
3
Odisha's Atal Bus Stand Scheme: A New Era in Public Transport Infrastructure

Odisha's Atal Bus Stand Scheme: A New Era in Public Transport Infrastructure

 India
4
Supreme Court Demands Justice in Ghaziabad Child Rape-Murder Case

Supreme Court Demands Justice in Ghaziabad Child Rape-Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026