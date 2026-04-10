Washington's Strategic Pivot: U.S. Reasserts Influence Amidst Peru's Political Crossroads

The United States is ramping up efforts to strengthen its influence in Peru as the country braces for a significant presidential election. With over 30 candidates in the fray, Washington sees a chance to renew ties amidst China's growing trade dominance.

Bernie Navarro, the newly appointed U.S. ambassador, is leading this initiative, aiming to bolster economic and security cooperation. The U.S. has recently designated Peru as a major non-NATO ally and approved a package to modernize a naval base.

Peru's vital role as a copper producer and China trade partner heightens the stakes. U.S. business leaders stress reliability and transparency in dealings, while Navarro calls for better legal and security frameworks to attract investments, addressing Peru's political instability concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)