King Sihamoni's Health Battle: A Royal Journey Through Prostate Cancer

Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni announced on Friday that he is battling prostate cancer. The 72-year-old monarch, who ascended the throne following his father's abdication in 2004, is currently receiving treatment in China. He plans to remain in Beijing for up to three months as per his doctors' advice.

In a statement shared by Cambodia's information ministry, Sihamoni revealed, 'Following a thorough medical examination by a team of doctors in Beijing, it has been confirmed that I am suffering from prostate cancer.' The role of the monarchy in Cambodia today is mostly ceremonial, a shift from its influential past.

Before becoming king, Sihamoni was a dance choreographer and diplomat, serving as Cambodia's ambassador to the UN in the 1990s and later as a permanent representative to UNESCO. His father, Norodom Sihanouk, also faced health battles, ultimately residing in Beijing post-abdication until his passing in 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)