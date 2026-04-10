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Mali Backs Morocco’s Western Sahara Autonomy

Mali has expressed support for Morocco's autonomy plan to resolve the long-standing Western Sahara conflict. The plan proposes a local governing authority while retaining Moroccan control over defense, foreign affairs, and religion. The Polisario Front, backed by Algeria, continues to demand a referendum for independence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:50 IST
Mali Backs Morocco’s Western Sahara Autonomy
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  • Country:
  • Mali

Mali has come forward to support Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop announced on Friday. This endorsement adds Mali to the list of African nations siding with Morocco's proposal, which aims to conclude the five-decade-long conflict involving the Algeria-supported Polisario Front.

Morocco's plan suggests creating a local legislative, executive, and judicial authority elected by Western Sahara's residents, while Rabat maintains its jurisdiction over defense, foreign relations, and religious matters. This approach seeks to ensure stability while offering some degree of self-governance.

The Polisario Front, however, demands a referendum that includes independence as a possible outcome, maintaining its long-standing opposition to Morocco's proposals. This endorsement by Mali may shift dynamics in the ongoing dispute, potentially influencing other nations' positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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