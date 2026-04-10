Fueling Debate: Germany's Tax Tangle and Coalition Strife

Amid escalating fuel prices, Germany's economy minister suggested extending tax breaks for commuters, rejecting an energy windfall tax, favored by a junior coalition partner, sparking coalition tensions.

The minister argued for targeted measures, while criticizing a proposed tax as possibly unconstitutional, suggesting it would not offer effective relief.

The coalition dispute underscores challenges in managing economic strains worsened by the Iran war, as some ministers advocate additional relief for sectors heavily impacted by the energy crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)