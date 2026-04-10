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BJP's UCC Promise Sparks Electoral Battle in Bengal

The BJP has vowed to implement the Uniform Civil Code within six months if it wins the West Bengal election, aiming to consolidate Hindu votes. This move sets the stage for a polarizing contest with the TMC, as both parties focus on identity politics amidst minority voter dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:18 IST
BJP's UCC Promise Sparks Electoral Battle in Bengal
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In a significant electoral promise, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its intention to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal within six months of coming to power. This move, declared in the party's manifesto unveiling in Kolkata, aims to consolidate Hindu votes by addressing long-standing demands of uniform laws for all citizens, as reiterated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP's manifesto not only emphasizes the UCC but also pledges to curb infiltration and cattle smuggling, thereby strengthening its election narrative on border security. The timing of this promise, ahead of critical polling dates, signals a strategic shift to polarize the electorate, especially in a state where Muslims form a substantial demographic.

Critics, however, view the UCC proposal as an attempt to communalize the election. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the BJP of stoking fears among minorities to consolidate the Hindu vote. Despite the potential backlash, the BJP appears confident in its approach, betting on identity politics to sway the election's outcome.

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