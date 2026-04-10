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U.S.-China Relations: Complexity and Challenges

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer emphasized the importance of a stable U.S.-China relationship, noting that cooperation is key. However, he expressed concerns about China's involvement with Iran, which complicates U.S. interests. Greer is optimistic about a future meeting between President Trump and President Xi Jinping to address unresolved challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:23 IST
U.S.-China Relations: Complexity and Challenges
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The U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, highlighted the necessity for maintaining a stable relationship between the United States and China on Friday. He noted that cooperation is essential for both nations.

During an interview on CNBC, Greer stated that while there are expectations for a productive meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, not every issue currently faced with China will be resolved.

Greer also raised concerns about China's involvement with Iran. He warned that such actions could complicate the already delicate U.S.-China relationship, as they may go against U.S. interests.

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