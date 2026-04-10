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Political Chess in Kerala: Trojan Horses in Play

Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan criticizes BJP leaders P C George and his son Shone, dubbing them 'trojan horses.' He asserts their comments against the Catholic church might make its members reconsider support for the BJP. Kuzhalnadan emphasizes a divergence in communication style and calls for identifying and countering such political tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:34 IST
Political Chess in Kerala: Trojan Horses in Play
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan labeled BJP affiliates P C George and his son Shone as 'trojan horses,' targeting their recent criticisms of the Catholic church.

Kuzhalnadan suggested the remarks could prompt the church's members to reconsider their stance towards the BJP. He highlighted the potential political ramifications within Kerala if such tactics go unchecked.

Addressing reporters, Kuzhalnadan criticized the language used by the George duo, advocating for a more respectful discourse. The Congress leader emphasized the church as a community of independent thinkers and dismissed threats as ineffective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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