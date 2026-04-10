Political Chess in Kerala: Trojan Horses in Play

In a sharp rebuke, Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan labeled BJP affiliates P C George and his son Shone as 'trojan horses,' targeting their recent criticisms of the Catholic church.

Kuzhalnadan suggested the remarks could prompt the church's members to reconsider their stance towards the BJP. He highlighted the potential political ramifications within Kerala if such tactics go unchecked.

Addressing reporters, Kuzhalnadan criticized the language used by the George duo, advocating for a more respectful discourse. The Congress leader emphasized the church as a community of independent thinkers and dismissed threats as ineffective.

(With inputs from agencies.)