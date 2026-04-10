Congress Rallies Against Hasty Women's Reservation Bill Amendments

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has voiced strong opposition to the Modi government's proposed amendments to the women's reservation law. Kharge claims these changes may breach the electoral model code, posing 'grave consequences' for democratic processes.

In a meeting with the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Kharge emphasized the necessity for in-depth discussions with opposition parties to devise a collective response. The CWC, led by Kharge, aims to counter the government's rapid attempt to pass a Constitutional Amendment Bill perceived as politically motivated.

Party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, attended the meeting which scrutinized the proposal to increase the number of parliamentary seats, a move Congress alleges aims to secure political advantage ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)