Congress Rallies Against Hasty Women's Reservation Bill Amendments
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the Modi government's proposed amendments to the women's reservation law, citing potential violations of the electoral model code. Kharge calls for thorough deliberation and a unified opposition strategy to address concerns over increased parliamentary seats and the hastily proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill.
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has voiced strong opposition to the Modi government's proposed amendments to the women's reservation law. Kharge claims these changes may breach the electoral model code, posing 'grave consequences' for democratic processes.
In a meeting with the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Kharge emphasized the necessity for in-depth discussions with opposition parties to devise a collective response. The CWC, led by Kharge, aims to counter the government's rapid attempt to pass a Constitutional Amendment Bill perceived as politically motivated.
Party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, attended the meeting which scrutinized the proposal to increase the number of parliamentary seats, a move Congress alleges aims to secure political advantage ahead of upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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