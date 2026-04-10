Left Menu

Congress Rallies Against Hasty Women's Reservation Bill Amendments

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the Modi government's proposed amendments to the women's reservation law, citing potential violations of the electoral model code. Kharge calls for thorough deliberation and a unified opposition strategy to address concerns over increased parliamentary seats and the hastily proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:39 IST
Congress Rallies Against Hasty Women's Reservation Bill Amendments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has voiced strong opposition to the Modi government's proposed amendments to the women's reservation law. Kharge claims these changes may breach the electoral model code, posing 'grave consequences' for democratic processes.

In a meeting with the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Kharge emphasized the necessity for in-depth discussions with opposition parties to devise a collective response. The CWC, led by Kharge, aims to counter the government's rapid attempt to pass a Constitutional Amendment Bill perceived as politically motivated.

Party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, attended the meeting which scrutinized the proposal to increase the number of parliamentary seats, a move Congress alleges aims to secure political advantage ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan President Warns Against Erosion of Democracy Amid Authoritarian Pressures

Taiwan President Warns Against Erosion of Democracy Amid Authoritarian Press...

 Taiwan
2
High-Stakes Talks: Navigating the Shaky Ceasefire in Middle East

High-Stakes Talks: Navigating the Shaky Ceasefire in Middle East

 United Arab Emirates
3
Delay in implementation of women quota law not due to Cong but because of BJP which wants to play politics: Jairam Ramesh.

Delay in implementation of women quota law not due to Cong but because of BJ...

 India
4
Rajasthan Launches Women's PCR Vans for Enhanced Safety

Rajasthan Launches Women's PCR Vans for Enhanced Safety

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026