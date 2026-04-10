The Viktor Orban Transformation: From Liberal Firebrand to Nationalist Leader

As Hungary approaches a pivotal election, Viktor Orban's political evolution is under scrutiny. Once a liberal voice decrying Soviet influence, Orban transformed into a nationalist strongman, earning both admiration and criticism.

After over two decades at the helm, Orban faces a decisive challenge from Peter Magyar's center-right Tisza party. With polls suggesting a deficit, Orbán has resorted to controversial tactics, including disinformation and AI-generated smear campaigns, in an effort to maintain his leadership.

Orban's tenure has been marked by significant shifts in Hungary's political structure, including changes to the constitution and media manipulation, drawing accusations from EU leaders. With his future uncertain, the election serves as a test of Hungary's path between autocracy and democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)