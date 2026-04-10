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Brazil and U.S. Unite Against Organized Crime: Project MIT Launched

Brazil and the U.S. have united to combat organized crime through Project MIT. This joint initiative involves the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, focusing on intelligence sharing and intercepting illicit shipments. Brazilian Finance Minister will reveal more details soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:03 IST
Brazil and U.S. Unite Against Organized Crime: Project MIT Launched

In a significant move to combat organized crime, the Brazilian government, in collaboration with the U.S., is launching Project MIT, as announced by the Brazilian Finance Ministry.

This initiative marks a crucial partnership between the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, aiming to tackle transnational crime through intelligence integration and joint operations. The primary focus is intercepting illicit shipments, such as weapons and narcotics.

This action is part of a broader agenda involving Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and former U.S. President Donald Trump. Brazilian Finance Minister Dario Durigan will disclose further details at a press conference scheduled for later today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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