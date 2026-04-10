Brazil and U.S. Unite Against Organized Crime: Project MIT Launched

In a significant move to combat organized crime, the Brazilian government, in collaboration with the U.S., is launching Project MIT, as announced by the Brazilian Finance Ministry.

This initiative marks a crucial partnership between the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, aiming to tackle transnational crime through intelligence integration and joint operations. The primary focus is intercepting illicit shipments, such as weapons and narcotics.

This action is part of a broader agenda involving Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and former U.S. President Donald Trump. Brazilian Finance Minister Dario Durigan will disclose further details at a press conference scheduled for later today.

(With inputs from agencies.)