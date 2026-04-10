Strait Harmony: Xi and Cheng's Historic Meeting Amid Taiwan Tensions

President Xi Jinping declared on Friday that the common wish of the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait is peace, criticizing Taiwan's independence as the primary obstacle to unification, during a meeting with Taiwan's opposition leader Cheng Li-wun. This meeting marks the first visit by a Kuomintang (KMT) chairperson to China in a decade. Xi highlighted the need for communication and cooperation between Chinese compatriots across the strait while reiterating China's One-China policy.

With US President Donald Trump's impending visit to China, Taiwan's role in US-China relations has garnered international attention. Cheng's visit and meeting with Xi hold significant diplomatic weight, as China intensifies its military and diplomatic efforts to integrate Taiwan with the mainland. The meeting aims to move beyond political confrontations and advocate for peaceful conflict resolution across the Taiwan Strait.

The backdrop of the meeting is the largest-ever US arms sales package to Taiwan, which includes HIMARS rocket systems and anti-tank missiles. China has expressed strong opposition to these sales, while Taiwan faces challenges in passing its defense budget. Cheng, echoing mainstream public opinion, stressed the need for peaceful solutions and the importance of the 1992 Consensus, adhering to the One-China principle.