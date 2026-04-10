Tensions and Talks: The Fragile Path to Middle Eastern Peace

US President Donald Trump has expressed doubts about the two-week ceasefire as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz persist. Meanwhile, Kuwait has accused Iran of launching drone attacks, despite ceasefire agreements, claims denied by Iran's Revolutionary Guard. The ceasefire remains a controversial subject with multiple international stakeholders.

Amid continuing military actions, momentum for peace negotiations faces challenges. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has green-lighted talks with Lebanon, yet Hezbollah leaders warn against making concessions. This comes amid intense discussions in Washington focusing on disarming the Iran-backed group, while Israel's military operations continue unabated.

The humanitarian crisis in Lebanon continues to deepen, as the World Food Program works to address acute food insecurity affecting nearly a million displaced people. Local Lebanese opinions are divided on peace talks with Israel, emphasizing the complexity and fragile nature of the ceasefire and the broader regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)