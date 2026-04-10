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Easter Ceasefire: A Flicker of Hope Amid Scepticism in Kyiv

Ukrainian officials have called for Russia to extend an announced ceasefire for Orthodox Easter and restart peace talks. There is skepticism on Kyiv's streets, as past truces were violated quickly. President Zelenskiy is hopeful for peace, but citizens doubt Russia's intentions, recalling broken promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:31 IST
Easter Ceasefire: A Flicker of Hope Amid Scepticism in Kyiv
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Amid the backdrop of Orthodox Easter, Ukraine urges Russia to prolong a ceasefire, initially scheduled for a brief pause over the weekend, and to rekindle negotiations to end the ongoing hostilities. Despite such diplomatic overtures, skepticism lingers among Kyiv's residents, many of whom vividly remember past truces crumbling almost as swiftly as they were declared.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent 32-hour ceasefire announcement is met with wariness, particularly since a similar attempt last Easter was marred by accusations of violations from both sides. Nonetheless, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed a firm commitment to the ceasefire, aiming to provide citizens with a peace, however temporary, during the significant religious holiday.

On the streets of Kyiv, the mood remains chilly, not just due to the falling snow. Citizens express distrust in Russia's gestures, viewing them as mere tactics rather than genuine moves toward peace. Many residents, like 60-year-old Yuliia, remain resolved, asserting that territorial concessions, such as handing over parts of the Donbas region, cannot be a precondition for peace.

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