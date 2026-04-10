Strengthening Ties: India's Expanding Diplomatic Footprint

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar bolstered international relations during his visit to Mauritius, meeting with President Dharambeer Gokhool and other regional leaders. The gatherings underscored India's commitment to strengthening its presence and partnerships in the Indian Ocean region.

Jaishankar's itinerary included attending the 9th Indian Ocean Conference, where he advocated for deeper collaboration and celebrated joint initiatives such as inaugurating 11 community projects. In a significant move, he revealed that India would soon position a Defence Attaché in Mauritius, enhancing military and diplomatic ties.

Conversations with ministers from Nepal, Bhutan, and Seychelles highlighted mutual interests and furthered India's diplomatic goals. These engagements reflect India's strategic focus on regional cooperation, economic support, and educational collaboration, marking a continued investment in its international relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)