Strengthening Ties: India's Expanding Diplomatic Footprint
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the Mauritius President and several regional leaders to discuss and strengthen India’s international partnerships. He attended the Indian Ocean Conference, inaugurating development projects and announcing new defense collaborations. The meetings signal India's enduring diplomatic relations with Mauritius, Seychelles, Nepal, and Bhutan.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar bolstered international relations during his visit to Mauritius, meeting with President Dharambeer Gokhool and other regional leaders. The gatherings underscored India's commitment to strengthening its presence and partnerships in the Indian Ocean region.
Jaishankar's itinerary included attending the 9th Indian Ocean Conference, where he advocated for deeper collaboration and celebrated joint initiatives such as inaugurating 11 community projects. In a significant move, he revealed that India would soon position a Defence Attaché in Mauritius, enhancing military and diplomatic ties.
Conversations with ministers from Nepal, Bhutan, and Seychelles highlighted mutual interests and furthered India's diplomatic goals. These engagements reflect India's strategic focus on regional cooperation, economic support, and educational collaboration, marking a continued investment in its international relationships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-Bhutan Strengthen Ties: Hydroelectric Projects and Visionary Initiatives
Strengthening Ties: India-Bhutan's Energy Partnership
Powering Collaborative Futures: India-Bhutan Hydro Energy Alliance Strengthens
Border Lockdown: India-Bhutan Transit Halted Amid Assam Polls
Bihar Ramps Up Measures Against Counterfeit Currency at India-Nepal Border