BJP's Ambitious Bid to Secure North Bengal: A Mix of Identity, Economic Promises, and Cultural Recognition

The BJP, aiming to solidify its stronghold in north Bengal, unveiled a detailed election manifesto on Friday. This document, rich in promises, seeks to tackle the region's historical neglect, addressing ethnic aspirations and economic concerns.

The party's commitments include pursuing constitutional recognition for the Rajbanshi and Kurmali languages and establishing significant institutions like AIIMS, IIT, and IIM in north Bengal. North Bengal, with its 54 crucial assembly seats, emerges as a potential key battleground for the 2026 polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the promise of comprehensive development for north Bengal, a region noted for its strategic and economic importance. The manifesto outlines the BJP's strategy to blend identity politics, regional pride, and development promises to maintain its influence, countering TMC's efforts to reclaim ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)