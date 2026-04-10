Tensions Surge as Iran Demands Asset Release and Ceasefire for Peace Talks
Iran insists on the release of its frozen assets and a ceasefire in Lebanon before proceeding with peace talks, challenging scheduled negotiations in Pakistan. The ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon, coupled with the unresolved blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, exacerbate regional tensions. U.S. Vice President JD Vance warns against Iran’s potential diplomatic maneuvers.
Iran has demanded the unfreezing of its blocked assets and a ceasefire in Lebanon as prerequisites for peace talks, casting uncertainty over negotiations slated for Saturday in Pakistan. Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker, claimed these conditions had prior U.S. agreement, signaling a potential halt to talks without compliance.
Vice President JD Vance, representing the U.S. delegation, expressed hope for a favorable dialogue but cautioned against Iranian strategies to manipulate negotiations. The discussions follow U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a short-term ceasefire in the ongoing conflict, albeit with Israel's persistent bombardment of Lebanon complicating the fragile truce.
Despite the halt of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, critical issues such as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz remain unresolved, severely affecting global energy supplies. Meanwhile, Israeli military efforts continue against Hezbollah in Lebanon, further heightening regional instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Stakes Diplomacy: VP JD Vance Takes Center Stage in Iran Talks
VP JD Vance's Strategic Diplomacy Balancing Act
VP JD Vance Optimistic About Iran Negotiations
White House says VP JD Vance will lead US negotiating team in Islamabad talks aimed at finding permanent end to war, reports AP.
US Vice President JD Vance Visits Hungary to Support Viktor Orban's Election Campaign