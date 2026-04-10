Tensions Surge as Iran Demands Asset Release and Ceasefire for Peace Talks

Iran has demanded the unfreezing of its blocked assets and a ceasefire in Lebanon as prerequisites for peace talks, casting uncertainty over negotiations slated for Saturday in Pakistan. Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker, claimed these conditions had prior U.S. agreement, signaling a potential halt to talks without compliance.

Vice President JD Vance, representing the U.S. delegation, expressed hope for a favorable dialogue but cautioned against Iranian strategies to manipulate negotiations. The discussions follow U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a short-term ceasefire in the ongoing conflict, albeit with Israel's persistent bombardment of Lebanon complicating the fragile truce.

Despite the halt of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, critical issues such as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz remain unresolved, severely affecting global energy supplies. Meanwhile, Israeli military efforts continue against Hezbollah in Lebanon, further heightening regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)