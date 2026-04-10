BJP Unveils Ambitious Poll Manifesto Targeting TMC's Stronghold in West Bengal

The BJP has released its election manifesto for West Bengal, marking a potent move to challenge the TMC's long-standing governance. The manifesto, unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, promises to implement the Uniform Civil Code within six months and transform the state with welfare schemes.

Significant promises include Rs 3,000 monthly aid for women, enhanced job opportunities for unemployed youth, and substantial support for farmers. The party pledges to address issues of infiltration and corruption and aims to reinforce Bengali culture while introducing reforms for law and order.

Targeting north Bengal, the manifesto outlines plans for infrastructure development including new educational institutions and a focus on cultural pride to consolidate political support in the region. Shah emphasized BJP's intent to establish leadership rooted in Bengal's ethos and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)