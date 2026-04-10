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OpenAI & ChatGPT to Face Tighter Regulations Under the EU's Digital Services Act

OpenAI and its chatbot ChatGPT are potentially being classified as very large search engines under the EU's Digital Services Act, leading to stricter regulations. Handelsblatt reports that while the EU Commission reviews user data, OpenAI remains silent on this development and shares user statistics for EU scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:24 IST
OpenAI & ChatGPT to Face Tighter Regulations Under the EU's Digital Services Act
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OpenAI and its AI-driven chatbot, ChatGPT, may soon be classified under the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA) as very large search engines. This reclassification could result in a wave of stricter regulations for the company.

According to sources cited by Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper, the EU is closely examining available user data as part of this potential regulatory move. OpenAI has declined to comment on these developments, according to the report, adding an element of uncertainty to the situation.

In compliance with existing obligations, OpenAI has published average statistics on monthly active recipients within the EU over the past six months, showing their ongoing efforts to align with regulatory expectations. However, the company's future within the EU regulatory framework remains an open question.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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