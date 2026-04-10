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Strengthening Ties: India Reaffirms Support to Myanmar's New Leadership

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met Myanmar's new President Min Aung Hlaing, delivering a congratulatory letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Highlighting India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies, the meeting underscored the continued partnership between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:35 IST
Strengthening Ties: India Reaffirms Support to Myanmar's New Leadership
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In a significant diplomatic maneuver, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, met with Myanmar's newly appointed President, Min Aung Hlaing, on Friday. The meeting took place during Hlaing's inauguration ceremony in Nay Pyi Taw, where Singh delivered a letter of congratulations from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh highlighted the longstanding partnership between Myanmar and India, emphasizing the shared historical ties and geographical proximity. He reiterated India's steadfast commitment to enhancing the nations' bilateral cooperation under the 'Neighbourhood First', 'Act East', and 'MAHASAGAR' policies. India's support aims to boost development assistance, benefiting Myanmar's populace.

This diplomatic engagement follows a recent general election in Myanmar, after years of political upheaval and military influence. Located strategically, Myanmar is crucial to India, especially concerning security and regional cooperation, sharing a 1,640-kilometre border with northeastern Indian states.

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