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Trump Confident in U.S.-Iran Talks Led by VP Vance

President Donald Trump expressed optimism about upcoming U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad, led by Vice President J D Vance. He assured that the Strait of Hormuz will soon be accessible, with or without Iranian cooperation, indicating a resolve to address ongoing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 03:31 IST
Trump Confident in U.S.-Iran Talks Led by VP Vance
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  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has voiced his confidence on the eve of crucial U.S.-Iran talks aimed at resolving ongoing regional conflicts. The discussions are set to take place in Islamabad, with Vice President J D Vance at the helm of the U.S. delegation.

Before departing for a fundraising event in Charlottesville, Virginia, Trump conveyed words of encouragement to Vance, stating, ''I wished him luck. He's got a big thing.'' The President is optimistic about the outcome and believes substantive information will emerge from these diplomatic engagements.

In comments made prior to boarding Air Force One, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor currently under Iranian control. ''And now we're going to open up the Gulf with or without them,'' Trump declared, underscoring his administration's determination to secure maritime navigation rights in the region.

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