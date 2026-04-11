ICE Targets Birth Tourism in New Crackdown
The Trump administration is launching a "Birth Tourism Initiative" through ICE to address networks that allegedly assist pregnant women in securing U.S. citizenship for their children by misleading visa applications. This operation reflects Trump's focus on restricting birthright citizenship, a topic he has previously emphasized.
In a decisive move, the Trump administration is stepping up its efforts against alleged birth tourism schemes. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been directed to launch a new initiative targeting networks purportedly aiding pregnant women in deceiving U.S. visa processes to secure citizenship for their newborns.
This ambitious scheme reflects President Trump's ongoing agenda to curtail birthright citizenship, an issue he has frequently vocalized. Through an internal communication reviewed by Reuters, ICE has been instructed to intensify investigations into these networks, marking a significant pivot in immigration policy enforcement.
This development comes amid various international and domestic political maneuvers, highlighting Trump's administration's commitment to reshaping immigration policies and tackling contentious issues head-on.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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