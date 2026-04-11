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High-Stakes Iran-U.S. Talks in Islamabad Amidst Lebanon Tensions

The U.S. and Iran prepare for high-stakes talks in Islamabad to resolve their six-week war, amid Iran's demands related to Lebanon and sanctions. As tensions run high, both sides exhibit a firm stance, with the U.S. delegation led by VP JD Vance and Iran represented by Speaker Qalibaf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 08:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 08:07 IST
High-Stakes Iran-U.S. Talks in Islamabad Amidst Lebanon Tensions
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In a bid to resolve their six-week-old conflict, the United States and Iran were scheduled for critical talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday. However, Iran's insistence on preconditions regarding Lebanon and sanctions threatened to derail the meeting.

The U.S. delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, included President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, en route after a Paris stopover. Meanwhile, Iran's delegation was spearheaded by parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who has been vocal about the demands.

As negotiations kickoff under tight security, tensions remain high, particularly over Iran's economic sanctions and control over the Strait of Hormuz, with significant implications for global energy supplies.

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