High-Stakes Iran-U.S. Talks in Islamabad Amidst Lebanon Tensions

In a bid to resolve their six-week-old conflict, the United States and Iran were scheduled for critical talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday. However, Iran's insistence on preconditions regarding Lebanon and sanctions threatened to derail the meeting.

The U.S. delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, included President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, en route after a Paris stopover. Meanwhile, Iran's delegation was spearheaded by parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who has been vocal about the demands.

As negotiations kickoff under tight security, tensions remain high, particularly over Iran's economic sanctions and control over the Strait of Hormuz, with significant implications for global energy supplies.