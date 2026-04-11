Tragic Assassination: Youth Congress Leader's Life Cut Short
Fairoz Pathan, a Youth Congress leader, was allegedly killed by unknown assailants at his home in Hashminagar. The incident, captured by CCTV, has prompted police investigation. The motive remains unclear, but authorities are pursuing leads to identify the attackers following the crime which sparked local panic.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharwad | Updated: 11-04-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 09:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, a Youth Congress leader, Fairoz Pathan, was killed by unidentified attackers who invaded his residence in Hashminagar late on Friday, police reported Saturday.
The brutal attack, witnessed by CCTV cameras, has stirred fear among the local community as police launch an intensive investigation to track down the four suspects who escaped post-crime.
Despite the ongoing investigation, the motive behind the murder remains unresolved, adding a layer of mystery to the already tense atmosphere in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Fairoz Pathan
- Youth Congress
- murder
- assailants
- CCTV
- Hashminagar
- investigation
- crime
- police
- panic
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