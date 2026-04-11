Cross-Strait Chess: Taiwan's Tense Diplomacy Amid Military Maneuvers

In a significant diplomatic move, China's President Xi Jinping engaged in a pivotal meeting with Taiwan's opposition leader, Cheng Li-wun, amid military escalations reported by Taiwan's defense ministry. Sixteen Chinese warplanes were observed near the island as the talks unfolded.

Cheng, chairwoman of Taiwan's Kuomintang party, portrayed her mission as a peace-seeking one, aimed at easing tensions across the Taiwan Strait. Xi, however, reinstated China's firm stance against Taiwan's independence, viewing it as an inseparable part of Chinese territory.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's governmental officials voiced concerns over Beijing's tactics, pointing out the simultaneous gestures of peace and military intimidation. This dual approach leaves Taiwan navigating a complex landscape of diplomacy and defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)