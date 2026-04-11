Modi Rallies West Bengal Voters with Citizenship Promises and Anti-Infiltration Stance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the campaign trail in West Bengal, revitalized the BJP's stance on key electoral issues, pledging expedited citizenship processes for Matua and Namasudra refugee families once the party assumes power.

Speaking at a rally in Katwa, Modi reiterated the BJP's commitment to effectively implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of instilling fear among refugee communities.

Modi's speech also addressed illegal immigration, warning infiltrators to vacate Bengal after a potential BJP victory. He criticized the TMC's 15-year rule for fostering a climate of fear and envisioned a 'Bengal free of TMC's fear and filled with BJP's trust.'

(With inputs from agencies.)