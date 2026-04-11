Modi Rallies West Bengal Voters with Citizenship Promises and Anti-Infiltration Stance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally, emphasizing BJP's commitment to granting citizenship to Matua and Namasudra refugees. He criticized the ruling TMC for spreading fear and opposed illegal immigration. He promised a government that will foster development in West Bengal by encouraging trust over fear.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the campaign trail in West Bengal, revitalized the BJP's stance on key electoral issues, pledging expedited citizenship processes for Matua and Namasudra refugee families once the party assumes power.
Speaking at a rally in Katwa, Modi reiterated the BJP's commitment to effectively implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of instilling fear among refugee communities.
Modi's speech also addressed illegal immigration, warning infiltrators to vacate Bengal after a potential BJP victory. He criticized the TMC's 15-year rule for fostering a climate of fear and envisioned a 'Bengal free of TMC's fear and filled with BJP's trust.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- BJP
- Voters
- West Bengal
- Citizenship
- CAA
- Infiltration
- Trinamool Congress
- Refugees
- Electoral
ALSO READ
Modi's Rally in Bengal: Citizenship Promises and a Sharp Stand Against Infiltration
Modi's Citizenship Assurance: BJP's Promise to Refugees in Bengal
Since we speak in Bengali, are we not Indians? Do we need to constantly prove citizenship, asks Mamata at poll rally.
After BJP forms govt in Bengal, process of granting citizenship to refugees will speed up: PM at Katwa poll rally.
Once BJP wins Bengal, it will ensure one law for all, secure borders, have zero-tolerance towards infiltration, stop cattle smuggling: Shah.