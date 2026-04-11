High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Prepare for Crucial Negotiations

Senior U.S. and Iranian officials came together in Islamabad, facilitated by Pakistani intermediaries, as Iran set forth conditions for any direct talks with Washington intended to resolve their six-week-long conflict. Conditions emphasized by Iran include reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the release of frozen assets, and enforcing a regional ceasefire.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with a U.S. delegation including Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss possible negotiations. Meanwhile, an Iranian delegation under Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf met Sharif separately to deliberate over the negotiations' potential timing and structure.

Tensions remain palpable, with Iran's cautious diplomatic approach emphasizing a lack of trust but readiness to negotiate. As talks loom, the ongoing Lebanon conflict and Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continue to disrupt regional stability and global energy supplies, exacerbating economic uncertainties worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)