Diplomacy in Action: Pakistan's Role in US-Iran Peace Talks

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated the country's commitment to mediating peace talks between the United States and Iran, linked to a temporary ceasefire agreement. Sharif's statements came during a high-profile meeting with an Iranian delegation led by Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The meeting involved discussions on ongoing peace efforts, with a focus on regional stability and bilateral ties. Notable attendees from the Pakistani side included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshall Syed Asim Munir.

This diplomatic endeavor comes as Iranian and US delegations engage in Islamabad-based talks, aiming for a breakthrough in the ongoing US-Israeli war involving Iran. Both sides are under significant pressure as the international community watches the proceedings closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)