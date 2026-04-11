Green Cards Revoked: Iranian Ties Under Scrutiny

The Trump administration has intensified its scrutiny on Iranian residents with government ties, revoking their green cards in recent actions.

In a statement, the State Department revealed the revocation of green cards for Seyed Eissa Hashemi, a Los Angeles-area psychology teacher, his wife, and son. This move comes as both nations engage in diplomatic talks to resolve ongoing tensions.

These individuals, all lawful permanent residents in the US, are linked to prominent Iranian figures, such as Masoumeh Ebtekar and relatives of the late Qasem Soleimani. Their detainment by immigration authorities signals heightened measures in US-Iran relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)