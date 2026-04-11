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Green Cards Revoked: Iranian Ties Under Scrutiny

The Trump administration has recently revoked the green cards of certain Iranian residents in the US, citing their ties to Iranian government officials. Notably, Seyed Eissa Hashemi, along with his wife and son, face deportation. The decision occurs amidst ongoing talks between the US and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:03 IST
Green Cards Revoked: Iranian Ties Under Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has intensified its scrutiny on Iranian residents with government ties, revoking their green cards in recent actions.

In a statement, the State Department revealed the revocation of green cards for Seyed Eissa Hashemi, a Los Angeles-area psychology teacher, his wife, and son. This move comes as both nations engage in diplomatic talks to resolve ongoing tensions.

These individuals, all lawful permanent residents in the US, are linked to prominent Iranian figures, such as Masoumeh Ebtekar and relatives of the late Qasem Soleimani. Their detainment by immigration authorities signals heightened measures in US-Iran relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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